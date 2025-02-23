KUALA LUMPUR: As Malaysia assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship 2025, Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE), has launched the inaugural ASEAN Universities Exhibition and Forum 2025 (AEF2025).

The two-day event, set to take place at the Grand Lagoon Ballroom, Sunway Resort Hotel, Petaling Jaya, from Feb 24 to 25, is expected to draw approximately 5,000 visitors.

AEF2025, the first and largest university exhibition in ASEAN, will showcase over 90 exhibitors including higher learning institutions from Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Timor-Leste.

Under the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, the forum serves as a pivotal platform for universities, policymakers, industry experts, and students to address regional challenges, foster strategic partnerships, and drive sustainable development in the education sector.

“The exhibition will highlight achievements and innovations from ASEAN’s top institutions while facilitating networking and knowledge sharing,” EMGS said in a statement.

The event will also feature a series of discussions and the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between universities and industry players, further strengthening regional collaboration.

In addition, the ASEAN Student Mobility Programme – organised in partnership with Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) – is currently underway, having commenced on Feb 11 and set to conclude on Feb 25. The 13-day programme engages 500 mobility students in activities such as the Young Speaker Contest, Innovation Project Challenge, and Familiarisation Visits to Malaysian university campuses.

This initiative aims to enhance academic exchange and foster collaborative partnerships among student leaders, policymakers and industry experts.

AEF2025 will also introduce the ASEAN Global Exchange for Mobility & Scholarship (GEMS) platform, a one-stop digital hub providing access to scholarships and mobility opportunities across ASEAN, further promoting youth empowerment and educational equity.

For more information, visit:https://educationmalaysia.gov.my/more/events/emgs-events/asean-universities-exhibition-and-forum-2025-(aef-2025).