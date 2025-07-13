Malaysia leads global halal industry with innovation and quality

SANDAKAN: Malaysia remains a global leader in the halal ecosystem but must stay competitive and innovative to maintain its edge.

Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Datuk Ewon Benedick emphasized that halal extends beyond certification, embodying values of quality, cleanliness, and integrity.

He spoke at the launch of the KUSKOP Halal Success Programme, reinforcing the ministry’s commitment to SME and cooperative growth in the halal sector.

The halal industry, now worth over US$3 trillion, has expanded beyond Muslim consumers to become a key global economic driver.

Ewon urged entrepreneurs to innovate and explore international markets rather than limiting themselves to domestic opportunities.

“Make full use of programmes like Halal Success. It is more than just a training initiative. It is a platform opportunity to build the future,“ he said.

The Halal Success Programme provides technical, business, and financial support to emerging halal industry players.

Ewon encouraged participants to leverage networking opportunities and build market credibility through the initiative. - Bernama