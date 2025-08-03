Malaysia-led ASEAN team monitors Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia’s National Defence Ministry announced an interim ASEAN Defence Attaché Observer Team, led by Malaysia, will monitor the ceasefire in Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear provinces.

The team includes military attaches from seven ASEAN member states—Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam.

They will conduct field observations starting August 3.

Cambodian negotiators are set to travel to Kuala Lumpur for the General Border Committee (GBC) talks from August 4 to 7.

The discussions, hosted by Malaysia as the 2025 ASEAN Chair, will address the release of 18 Cambodian soldiers held by the Thai army following a border clash on July 24.

The ceasefire agreement, reached on July 28, temporarily eased tensions.

Soldiers withdrew to their barracks.

Cambodia has also invited foreign diplomats and UN representatives to observe ceasefire compliance along the border.

Over 20 officials participated in inspection visits last Friday and Saturday.

Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Chum Sounry stated, “Cambodia remains committed to international law, de-escalation, and the ASEAN and UN Charters.”

“We look forward to progress at the GBC meeting.”

The recent conflict, lasting five days, strained diplomatic ties between Cambodia and Thailand.

The two countries have an unresolved 817-kilometre border dispute dating to 1907.

Over 170,000 Cambodians fled their homes in northern provinces during the clashes.

Dr Kin Phea of Cambodia’s International Relations Institute urged both nations to uphold the ceasefire.

“Lasting peace requires restraint and adherence to legal frameworks,“ he told. – Bernama