Content creator claims homeless prank was staged, issues apology

FOLLOWING intense public criticism, one of the Malaysian content creators involved in the controversial homeless man prank has come forward with clarifications and an apology.

The creator @aluk_77 took to Instagram, yesterday, to address the widespread backlash, asserting that the viral video showing them giving chicken bones to a homeless individual was not genuine exploitation but rather a staged scenario.

According to his explanation, the homeless man had consented to participate in the filming beforehand, with both parties agreeing to the scripted nature of the content.

The creator emphasised that the man was not actually left with only food scraps.

To support his claims, he shared additional footage showing the homeless individual receiving what appeared to be a complete meal consisting of rice and two pieces of fried chicken, which the man accepted gratefully.

“Please give us a better chance to give back to society. We will do more good deeds later, to help the homeless,“ the content creator stated in his Instagram response.

He concluded his clarification with a direct apology to viewers: “I’m really sorry, everyone.”

The explanation comes after the original video sparked widespread condemnation from Malaysian social media users, who criticised the creators for what they perceived as cruel and insensitive treatment of a vulnerable individual.

READ ALSO: Malaysian content creators face backlash for homeless prank

The controversial Instagram post by users @aluk_777, @olympiccc_555, and @kaijie_666, which has since been removed, documented their visit to a Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet where they consumed their meals before deciding to “donate” their leftover bones.

In the video, the trio justified their actions by stating they didn’t want to waste food, proceeding to pack the chicken bones with pre-packed KFC rice before approaching a sleeping homeless individual on a walkway.

The footage shows the homeless man initially appearing grateful upon receiving what he believed was a meal, only to discover the contents were merely food scraps.

Despite the humiliating situation, the man accepted the leftovers and thanked the creators.