Malaysia MADANI seminar unites 1,500 Sabah educators for patriotism drive

PENAMPANG: A total of 1,500 participants, including education officers, serving teachers, retired educators, and Parent-Teacher Association members from across Sabah, attended the Malaysia MADANI National Seminar today.

Akademi Kenegaraan Malaysia (AKM) director-general Dr Roslan Husin said the seminar was organised to recognise the valuable contributions of educators and strengthen their understanding of government policies, particularly Malaysia MADANI initiative in the context of education.

“The programme aims to help educators fully appreciate their roles and responsibilities in building a holistic nation,” he said in a statement after the seminar’s opening at the International Technology and Commercial Centre (ITCC).

The seminar was officiated by Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

Roslan added that the one-day seminar, themed ‘Teachers as Catalysts for Patriotism’, aimed to instill the six core values of Malaysia MADANI and foster a sense of identity and patriotism within the education sector.

He also emphasised that the experience and knowledge of retired teachers remain invaluable and they can still contribute to society through Penggerak MADANI activities in their local communities.

A forum titled ‘Untold Story’ was also held, where participants shared the early journeys and sacrifices of educators who dedicated their time and energy to shaping future generations. - Bernama