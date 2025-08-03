OD Esports wins Mobile Legends NAFAS-NEKMAT 2025 in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: OD Esports emerged as champions of the ‘Mobile Legends NAFAS-NEKMAT’ e-sports tournament held in conjunction with the 2025 National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen’s Day (HPPNK) celebration at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here today.

The Papar-based OD Esports team dominated the tournament, which began on Friday, defeating 42 other teams and taking home RM4,000 in cash, a trophy and certificates.

The runners-up were Sonic The Hedgehog from Kota Kinabalu, who received RM2,000, a trophy and certificates.

Stark Origin finished in third place, earning RM1,000, while Sonic Esports X came in fourth and took home RM600. Both teams also received trophies and certificates.

Prizes were presented by Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar and Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil.

Also present were National Farmers’ Organisation (NAFAS) general manager Muhammad Faris Arriffin and National Fishermen’s Association (NEKMAT) general manager Azrin Shah Ismail.

Adrian Adlie Ku, 21, a member of OD Esports from Tenom, said the e-sports tournament benefited him and his four teammates by allowing them to build on their shared passion for the game.

“We got to know each other through Mobile Legends and have been a team since last year.

“With so many young participants in a large-scale tournament like this, we are able to exchange experiences and techniques to improve our gameplay,” he said, expressing joy over their win.

Meanwhile, Daniel France, 32, manager of Sonic The Hedgehog, said the Mobile Legends tournament at HPPNK 2025 was well organised and helped uncover local talent among Sabah’s youth.

“I hope e-sports can be further developed in this state as it offers many benefits to the younger generation,” he said.

The event also saw 11 individuals walk away with attractive lucky draw prizes, including an electric scooter, a gold wafer coin and a wristwatch, while Wan Mohd Salleh Mahrawi was announced as the grand prize winner of a motorcycle.

This was the second edition of the HPPNK e-sports tournament, following the inaugural event held in Ipoh, Perak, during HPPNK 2023 - BERNAMA