Negeri Sembilan records 168 teacher disciplinary cases since 2021

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Education Department has recorded 168 disciplinary cases involving teachers in the state from 2021 until this year.

State Education and Human Capital Committee chairman Datuk Ismail Lasim revealed that Seremban had the highest number of cases at 89, followed by Jempol/Jelebu (36), Tampin (13), Port Dickson and Kuala Pilah with 11 each, and Rembau (8).

“Among the offences were absenteeism, document falsification, financial misconduct, public statements, disciplinary issues, disobedience, criminal acts, political involvement, injuring pupils, and sexual harassment,” he said during the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly sitting.

He added that follow-up actions were taken in accordance with the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

Ismail was responding to a question from Chew Seh Yong (PH–Lobak), who sought details on disciplinary cases involving teachers in the state.

Ismail, who is also the assemblyman for Senaling, stated that disciplinary measures vary based on the severity of the offence, with dismissal possible for serious misconduct.

In a separate development, the Negeri Sembilan State Assembly appointed Lenggeng assemblyman Datuk Mohd Asna Amin as Deputy Speaker.

His nomination, proposed by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, was uncontested.

Mohd Asna, 46, serves as Negeri Sembilan UMNO Economic Bureau chairman and Seremban UMNO vice chief. - Bernama