Malaysia makes significant strides in green tech through IGEM - Nik Nazmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is making significant progress in green technology, positioning itself as a key player in sustainable development and renewable energy, said Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said that gatherings such as the International Greentech and Eco Product Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2024 provide substantial opportunities for Malaysia to enhance its role as a leader in green and renewable energy.

He emphasised that IGEM 2024 offers a unique platform for government and industry stakeholders to engage directly, fostering collaboration which transforms ideas into action and investments into tangible impact, while addressing pressing challenges.

“Malaysia has made significant strides in green technology, with last year’s IGEM 2023 alone we achieved more than RM5 billion worth of business leads, again emphasising IGEM’s importance as the platform for sustainable development in the region.

“By joining forces, we can turn obstacles into stepping stones, and drive the profound change our planet desperately requires,” he said in his speech at the IGEM 2024 Exhibitor Reception session, here, today.

Nik Nazmi added that IGEM 2024 offers an excellent opportunity to highlight Malaysia’s ongoing initiatives, and illustrate how the nation aligns its development goals with the global sustainability agenda.

Taking place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), from today until Friday, IGEM 2024 is the region’s longest-running green technology exhibition, organised by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), and co-organised by the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), alongside the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and The C0_LAB Pte Ltd.

Themed ‘Race Towards Net Zero: Regional Leadership for Climate Urgency’, IGEM 2024 sets an ambitious target of RM4.8 billion in business leads, and drawing 48,000 visitors from over 48 countries

The minister said that the government is fully committed to advancing policies which foster sustainable development, in line with the pledge to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

He further explained that the government’s policies focus on ensuring that environmental sustainability is not merely an adjunct to economic growth. This includes ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, expand renewable energy capacity, and promote sustainable practices across key sectors, such as agriculture, manufacturing, and transport.

“However, government action alone is insufficient; we must forge partnerships with the private sector and the exhibitors present today. These collaborations will drive and lead to meaningful change.

“Our efforts ensure that IGEM will remain relevant as technology and innovation progress in the coming years, and our primary interest is to adopt and adapt to these changes, ensuring that the exhibition serves as a platform for all stakeholders,” he said.

Earlier this morning, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC-COP29) Pavilion, officiated by Deputy Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii. Also in attendance were the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Dr Ching Thoo Kim; deputy secretary-general Datuk Nor Yahati Awang and Dr Hartini Mohd Nasir, undersecretary of the ministry’s Climate Change Division.

Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) group chief executive officer Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor; MGTC board chairman Shareen Shariza Abdul Ghani and MGTC board member Datuk Leong Kin Mun were also present.

COP29 will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from Nov 11 to 22.