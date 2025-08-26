Malaysia marks 68 years of independence with focus on unity and sovereignty

KUALA LUMPUR: In the song Warisan, the late Datuk Sudirman Arshad sings of a love both pure and eternal, of dreams taking root and blossoming into heritage — words that beautifully capture the essence of Malaysia, a nation shaped by the unity of spirit, culture, and people.

Unknowingly, more than six decades have passed since the nation achieved independence — a long journey that began on Aug 31, 1957, when policies, planning, development, and initiatives across various sectors were carried out based on the nation’s own decisions, free from colonial interference.

Indeed, after 68 years of independence, it is clear how Malaysians have filled this freedom by building the nation upon the ethos, culture, expertise, and values of Malaysian identity across all aspects of life, as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

Looking back to when history was first made, the Federation of Malaya officially gained its sovereign status and was declared independent at 9.30 a.m. on the historic date of Aug 31, 1957, with Stadium Merdeka standing witness to the historic ceremony, proclaimed by the nation’s first Prime Minister, the late Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj.

446 YEARS OF STRUGGLE

Reflecting on the true meaning of independence, Chief Researcher of the Nationhood and Social Wellbeing Research Group, Associate Professor Dr. Mohd Azhar Abd Hamid, explained that literally it means being physically free from foreign domination (colonial rule).

In Malaysia’s context, Mohd Azhar said the country was colonised for 446 years by the Portuguese, Dutch, British, and Japanese. However, he noted that the most significant colonisation, which had the greatest impact on Malaysia, was under British rule.

“Physical colonisation means the nation’s sovereignty was violated and taken over. This domination affected almost every sector of life, except religion, which remained untouched by foreign powers.

“After independence, Malaysia attained total freedom in terms of sovereignty. From there began the episode of ‘nation-building,’ using the thoughts, resources, and strengths of the people in all sectors — politics, economy, society, and culture,” he told Bernama recently.

Mohd Azhar, who is also a lecturer at the Faculty of Social Sciences & Humanities, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), said that after 68 years of independence, Malaysians must cherish the blessings of freedom by playing their part, whether directly or indirectly, in contributing to development, unity, harmony, and overall wellbeing for the sake of the nation and religion.

“This can be done according to one’s scale and capacity — as leaders, workers, professionals, students, homemakers, and so on. Tangible and intangible contributions can be made to build a prosperous and sustainable life based on the Rukun Negara (National Principles).

“Furthermore, unity and social cohesion are the foundation of a peaceful, harmonious, and prosperous nation. Therefore, every citizen, regardless of race or religion, must be committed to interacting with one another in various settings, reducing stereotypes and prejudices between communities,” he said.

He added that history has shown countless times how internal conflict and enmity can destroy unity and open the door for external influences to take root.

For that reason, Mohd Azhar stressed that the spirit of independence must be instilled in the hearts of the people, as independence did not come freely but at a very high cost — achieved through the sacrifices, toil, and struggles of past national heroes, who shed blood, sweat, and tears.

“If we trace the 446 years of colonisation through historical books and records, countless figures were involved, fighting wholeheartedly to free the homeland from the Portuguese, Dutch, Japanese, and British.

“This effort was not achieved overnight but took hundreds of years. Just imagine the ‘opportunity costs’ borne — time, wealth, lives, and more. Could we, today’s generation, ever repay that? To achieve independence, past generations fought for centuries to liberate the nation,” he said.

Thus, he emphasised, the current post-independence generation must play its role as responsible citizens in preserving and strengthening the nation’s independence, each in their own way and through their own means.

STRENGTHENING UNITY

For this reason, the freedom and independence enjoyed over the past 68 years must be safeguarded, and in this regard, maintaining unity remains the cornerstone of the nation’s stability and harmony.

According to Mohd Azhar, there are many factors that contribute to a country’s stability and progress, but the foundation and key to consensus in a nation with a multiracial population is national unity and social cohesion.

“Nigeria, the United States, India, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea are all multi-racial countries. National unity and social cohesion are essential prerequisites for these countries — including Malaysia — to remain stable, peaceful, and progressive.

“Unity and harmony are indispensable. Racial unity has always been the main pillar of Malaysia’s development, stability, and progress. Without unity, the nation would be vulnerable to division and conflict. Unity serves as social immunity that prevents discord and prolonged conflict,” he said.

The scholar explained that countries such as Malaysia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Rwanda, Sudan, and Myanmar have experienced racial, ethnic, and religious clashes that left their nations divided and unstable, with some still struggling to fully recover.

“Therefore, unity ensures that the people can live in peace, allowing the government to focus its efforts on national development without disruption. The May 13, 1969 incident showed just how crucial unity is in preventing political and social instability.

“In Malaysia, besides the New Economic Policy (NEP), various other social, economic, and political strategies and initiatives have been introduced over the past six decades to reduce and minimise racial tensions. Many achievements have been realised through these policies and development plans,” he said.

He further emphasised that elements of national unity and social cohesion are complementary to any policy introduced and implemented by the government — whether economic, political, or social.

“Any form of development undertaken by the government must take into account the involvement of all races in this country. Therefore, equality must exist in every policy implemented. When the people are united and work together, they can participate across different sectors to advance the economy.

“In fact, unity ensures the nation remains stable, trusted, and capable of attracting foreign investment. This, in turn, allows the workforce of various races to collectively contribute to economic growth,” he said.

As an example, he pointed to unstable nations such as Syria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Afghanistan, where ethnic and racial conflicts have discouraged foreign investors.

Mohd Azhar added that when an economy is not driven forward and job opportunities are scarce, it can lead to negative consequences such as unemployment, disputes, conflicts, rebellions, and more.

DEFENDING SOVEREIGNTY

Meanwhile, Senior Lecturer of the Strategy & International Relations Programme at the Centre for Research in History, Politics and International Affairs, Faculty of Social Sciences & Humanities, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Dr. Aizat Khairi, said that the true meaning of independence goes beyond being free from physical colonisation.

According to him, independence also means having the freedom to determine the nation’s direction, preserve national identity, and build the future based on the values and aspirations of its people.

He stressed that Malaysians must embrace the meaning of independence by nurturing gratitude, appreciating the sacrifices of past generations, and ensuring that peace and prosperity are continually safeguarded.

“Therefore, the spirit and knowledge of independence must be instilled in the youth and future generations, as they are the heirs to the nation’s future.

“Without an appreciation of the history of independence, this group may lose direction in defending national sovereignty. Understanding past struggles will foster a sense of pride and responsibility to protect the nation from threats of division, mental colonisation, and complex global challenges,” he said.

He added that it is vital for today’s generation to appreciate the meaning of independence, as it is not merely a historical event but a critical trust — a right to freedom that comes hand in hand with the responsibilities of citizenship.

“When young people understand the principles of the Constitution and the Rukun Negara, they will be able to exercise their rights to speech and association respectfully, while also defending the sovereignty of the law.

“A deeper appreciation will also make citizens more resilient to manipulation, extremism, and divisive narratives. Truly understanding independence ensures that the inherited freedom continues to thrive and remain relevant in today’s realities,” he said.

Aizat cautioned that if Malaysians fail to understand and appreciate the meaning and blessings of independence, the risks of eroding trust in institutions, the spread of fake news, and social polarisation will increase, ultimately undermining unity.

“This situation would result in a society that lacks patriotism and cannot strengthen its loyalty to the King and the nation,” he said.

The scholar pointed out that in today’s era of globalisation and digitalisation, it does not mean that the younger generation cannot continue to cultivate love for the nation and appreciate the struggles of their ancestors, who sacrificed greatly to secure independence.

“In the digital and globalised era, young people can understand and appreciate the independence struggle by linking past stories to current issues through project-based learning and digital storytelling.

“They can record family oral histories, explore archival materials online, and produce short documentaries or interactive maps of local historical sites, making heritage a lived experience,” he said.

At the same time, Aizat said that media literacy training can help equip the younger generation to verify sources, evaluate evidence, and engage in mature dialogue on social platforms. - Bernama