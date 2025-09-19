Malaysia mediates Thailand-Cambodia border tensions in new talks

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has conducted additional diplomatic discussions regarding the ongoing tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed the talks occurred yesterday with leaders from both neighbouring nations.

“Yesterday I spoke with the Prime Ministers of Thailand and Cambodia,” he briefly informed reporters when questioned about the conflict.

Anwar made these remarks after officiating the Global Halal Summit 2025 and the Malaysia International Halal Showcase today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who chairs the Halal Industry Development Council of Malaysia, also attended the event.

Several senior government officials were present including Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and MITI Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Media reports indicate Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet accused Thai troops of blocking families from returning to disputed border areas.

Thai military spokesman Winthai Suvaree countered that Cambodian villagers had allegedly provoked unrest while illegally occupying Thai territory.

Both countries previously agreed to a ceasefire in July following violent clashes that resulted in 33 fatalities. – Bernama