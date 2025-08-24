Malaysia monitors foreign agents amid Palestine advocacy, says Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will not compromise on national security following the detection of increased activities by foreign agents in the country.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed that movements of these agents are being continuously monitored by the Royal Malaysia Police.

He stated that Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail recently confirmed heightened movements of foreign agents in response to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s vocal stance.

“There is no denying that since the government and the Prime Minister’s strong position on Gaza and Palestine, he has become one of the most closely monitored leaders in Southeast Asia by these elements.”

Fahmi emphasized that security is non-negotiable, and PDRM is constantly monitoring the situation.

“We are also regularly briefed, including through the National Security Council meetings,“ he told reporters after launching the Gaza Humanitarian Virtual Reality Exhibition.

Although the security situation remains under control, Fahmi stressed that any potential risks should not be underestimated.

He explained that Malaysia’s position on Palestine is rooted in humanitarian principles rather than emotions.

Malaysia has long been consistent in demanding an end to the war and atrocities of the Zionist regime in Gaza.

The country also recognises the Palestinian right to statehood as a fundamental principle.

“The difference now is that our Prime Minister has successfully influenced the positions of several world leaders in a very positive way.”

Fahmi cited former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as examples of leaders who changed their stance after meeting Malaysia’s Prime Minister.

“The Japanese government, for instance, remains committed to working with Malaysia and other nations to rebuild Gaza.”

He confirmed that Japan remains keen to hold immediate discussions on Gaza reconstruction matters.

Regarding the Gaza Time Tunnel VR project, Fahmi said it offered visitors a deeply immersive experience of life in Palestine.

“I was very moved because they not only recreated the geography and architecture but also depicted specific incidents such as Apache helicopter strikes, tank attacks and recent heartbreaking tragedies.”

This immersive experience reinforces Malaysia’s continued support for Palestinian independence without conditions.

Fahmi concluded that this principled position represents Malaysia’s unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes. – Bernama