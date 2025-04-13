KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia must adopt a multi-faceted approach involving the government, private sector, communities and international partners to mitigate the effects of climate change and enhance national resilience, said environmental advocate Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

Describing climate change as one of the most pressing global challenges of our time, Lee warned that Malaysia is already experiencing its devastating consequences, from rising temperatures and unpredictable weather to floods, droughts and biodiversity loss.

“As a tropical nation with rich biodiversity and a long coastline, Malaysia is particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change,” he said in a statement today.

He said increasing temperatures have led to more frequent heatwaves, affecting public health, agriculture, and energy consumption, adding that prolonged heat can worsen respiratory illnesses and reduce labour productivity, particularly in outdoor sectors.

Lee also warned that heavier rainfall linked to climate change has caused more frequent and severe floods, displacing families, damaging infrastructure and disrupting the economy.

Sea-level rise is another key concern for Malaysia, which has more than 4,600 kilometres of coastline, he added.

“Coastal erosion and saltwater intrusion threaten communities, agriculture and freshwater resources, particularly in low-lying areas like Penang and Sabah,” said Lee.

He said the nation’s natural ecosystems are also under threat, citing increased instances of coral bleaching, deforestation and habitat loss.

“Crop yields are declining due to unpredictable weather patterns, while rising sea temperatures are affecting fish stocks. Tourism, a major source of revenue, faces long-term threats as natural attractions like beaches and forests continue to degrade,” he said.

To mitigate these threats and build resilience, Lee called for a multi-faceted approach encompassing policy reform, technological advancement, infrastructure upgrades, community engagement and global cooperation.

He urged the government to enforce stricter environmental regulations and implement the National Adaptation Plan, in line with Malaysia’s commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Lee also emphasised the need to accelerate the transition to renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and hydropower.

“We should incentivise businesses and households to adopt energy-efficient technologies and practices,” he said.

On environmental conservation, Lee called for stronger reforestation and conservation efforts, especially in safeguarding Malaysia’s rainforests, mangroves and coral reefs.

Lee also stressed the importance of educating citizens about the impacts of climate change and the importance of sustainable living.

“Climate change is a serious threat to Malaysia’s environment, economy and society. However, with proactive measures and collective action, Malaysia can mitigate its impacts and build a safer, more sustainable future.

“The time to act is now, for the sake of our planet and future generations,” said Lee.