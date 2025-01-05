Malaysia must balance US, other global ties – PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia must balance its close ties with the United States (US) and other nations while fulfilling its responsibility as ASEAN Chair to drive regional growth.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the role also presents an opportunity for the government to accelerate efforts to restructure the economy, build a stronger foundation, and enhance resilience and competitiveness in an increasingly uncertain global landscape.

“This evening, I chaired the National Geoeconomic Command Centre (NGCC) meeting to discuss strategies to strengthen Malaysia’s export position to the United States.

“The meeting followed last week’s discussions between the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry and the US Secretary of Trade and Trade Representative — a key step in ensuring Malaysia’s voice continues to be heard amid a more challenging global trade environment,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

For the record, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz met with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer last week to discuss trade tariff issues.