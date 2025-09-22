Malaysia must stand firm in Palestine support, says influencer Farah Lee

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia must maintain a firm and consistent stance in supporting Palestine through diplomatic efforts and joint solidarity among its people and leaders.

Influencer Farah Lee stated that this approach reflects the Malaysian government’s ongoing commitment to defending Palestine’s right to exist as a sovereign and independent nation.

The volunteer participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla convoy mission emphasised that Palestine requires not only physical assistance but also prayers and global attention.

She called upon fellow celebrities, influencers and community figures in Malaysia to join the global solidarity movement to strengthen the Palestinian spirit.

“Palestine not only needs a helping hand but also a heart that never ceases to care,“ she said in a statement today.

Farah Lee noted the expanding wave of solidarity for Palestine with over 2,000 UK artists signing a ceasefire call through Artists for Palestine UK.

She highlighted that renowned Spanish actor Javier Bardem also condemned the atrocities against Palestinian people on the global stage.

This cultural solidarity proves that art can serve as a powerful force to raise global awareness and stir human conscience.

Diplomatically, she pointed to recent developments where the UK, Canada and Australia officially recognised Palestinian statehood.

Portugal has followed this recognition with France expected to state its position at the United Nations General Assembly this month.

These actions by influential nations signal that the Palestinian struggle is increasingly recognised as a legitimate quest for independence.

“As the Malaysian delegate in the GSF, I have seen firsthand how the world’s support goes beyond political statements to tangible actions,“ she added.

She described the humanitarian vessels sailing to Gaza as symbols of courage and fortitude amidst challenging conditions.

The flotilla carries the voice of the global community that will not leave Palestine undefended according to her observations.

“Sumud means perseverance and steadfastness, the spirit we must all demonstrate despite the challenges,“ she explained.

Farah Lee stressed that the international community must stand united in the name of justice and reject oppression.

She emphasised the importance of recognising Palestine’s right to independence through collective global action.

The Global Sumud Flotilla brings together delegations from Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

All participants emphasise non-violence and the flotilla’s role as a symbol of global solidarity with Gaza. – Bernama