KUALA LUMPUR: Popular 90s singer Sheqal died at the age of 60 at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, today.

Sheqal, whose real name was Shaharim Salehuddin, succumbed to pneumonia complications at 12.31 pm.

His passing was confirmed by Yayasan Kebajikan Artis Tanahair (YKAT) chairman Datuk DJ Dave when contacted by Bernama today.

“I went to the hospital today to visit Sheqal. Just as I arrived, he breathed his last, with his wife and two children by his side.

“Sheqal was previously put into an induced coma due to declining oxygen levels. His remains will be buried in his hometown in Raub, Pahang,” he said.

Dave also described the singer, known for his nusantara and traditional pop music, as friendly and well-liked by many.

“We often performed on the same stage back in the 90s. He had a unique voice. He was also very funny, he always had something humorous to share whenever we met,” he said.

Prior to this, Bernama reported that the Cinta Nusantara singer had expressed a wish to return and settle down in his hometown of Kampung Tanjung Putus, Raub, Pahang, after spending over 40 years away. He also hoped to continue creating music.

Sheqal was reported to have been wheelchair-bound after suffering four strokes since 2020, the last of which occurred three years ago.