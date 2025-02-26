KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has no diplomatic negotiations with China regarding Beting Patinggi Ali, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin explained that this is because Beting Patinggi Ali is clearly within Malaysia’s maritime territory, as defined in the New Malaysia Map 1979.

“As ASEAN Chair this year, the South China Sea issue is indeed one of our main focuses. However, Beting Patinggi Ali is not among the matters under negotiation because it is undoubtedly within our territory.

“It is located within Malaysia’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), approximately 84 nautical miles away. Our EEZ extends up to 200 nautical miles. Since this is clearly our territory, there is nothing that requires negotiation,” he said when replying to a question from Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim (PN-Arau).

Elaborating further, Mohamad said negotiations are being conducted for areas beyond 200 nautical miles through ASEAN platforms, including efforts to finalise the Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea.

Mohamad also said that Malaysia is leveraging its ASEAN Chairmanship as well as its role as the implementing country and co-chair of ASEAN-China discussions, alongside its position as a co-chair in the working committee to finalise the COC.

“There have been several key meetings, both ongoing and previously held, to discuss this matter. These include meetings in Bali, Bangkok, Vientiane, as well as China.

“These are all efforts towards finalising the COC, which is crucial as it will serve as a guideline not only for ASEAN countries but also for nations outside ASEAN that must adhere to the agreed COC,” he said.

However, he emphasised that in negotiating the COC, Malaysia will not compromise its national sovereignty.