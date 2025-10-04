Malaysia offers health checks and psychosocial support to GSF volunteers

SERDANG: The Ministry of Health Malaysia is ready to offer comprehensive health examinations and follow-up treatment to Global Sumud Flotilla volunteers who have returned home from Greece.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad stated these examinations would include psychosocial and mental health support implemented through the National Centre of Excellence for Mental Health on a continuous basis.

“The Ministry of Health will ensure returning volunteers receive thorough health checks, necessary treatment, and psychosocial and mental health support.”

“These services will be provided comprehensively and continuously through the National Centre of Excellence for Mental Health,” he told media after attending the MADANI 2025 Heroes Heart Day Celebration event at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital here today.

He added that the ministry remains attentive to current developments regarding the mission and will continue monitoring the condition of all involved delegates.

“We also pray for the immediate release of remaining detained volunteers.”

“Special prayers have been held, and the Ministry of Health alongside relevant teams remains prepared to provide necessary services,” he said.

The Sumud Nusantara Command Centre previously confirmed six mission volunteers comprising five Malaysian representatives and one Bruneian representative arrived safely home yesterday.

Its Director-General Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim reportedly stated they would remain at the command centre to continue duties with the operations team including sharing latest information about the flotilla mission.

The six individuals are Abdul Rahim Azhari, Muhammad Khairin Afiq Mohd Subkhi, Ahmad Safuan Ujar, Mohd Asri Tuan Hussein, Nur Ilham Fansuri Zainal Rashid, and Bruneian volunteer Rezahmaisalamah Md Yusof.

Additionally, two more Malaysian representatives are currently in Amman, Jordan assisting the legal team handling detention matters.

Meanwhile, remaining mission participants detained by Israeli authorities including several public figures and activists will be repatriated through a third country as confirmed by the Foreign Ministry.

Among them are Heliza Helmi and her sister Nur Hazwani Afiqah, Nurfarahin Romli (Farah Lee), artist Zizi Kirana, and several other individuals who were on separate ships during the mission.

The Global Sumud Flotilla mission joined by over 500 activists from 44 countries including Malaysia sailed toward Gaza as a solidarity symbol and effort to break the Israeli blockade by bringing essential supplies to Palestinians affected by continuous Zionist regime attacks. – Bernama