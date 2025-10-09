Malaysia offers network engineering scholarships to five Palestinians for Gaza reconstruction

SHAH ALAM: The government will offer educational scholarships in network and radio engineering to five Palestinians to pursue studies in Malaysia.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the initiative prioritises youth from Gaza, Ramallah, the West Bank, Nablus, or other Palestinian regions interested in network or radio engineering.

“This is one of the efforts by the Ministry of Communications and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission towards the reconstruction of Gaza, as well as developing a better Palestine,“ he said at a press conference after launching Redly Pos Malaysia International.

Fahmi stated that education in communication and technology represents a long-term investment for Palestine’s inclusive domestic communication reconstruction.

Preliminary discussions have been held with the Palestinian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur regarding entry requirements and implementation details.

When asked about implementation timing, Fahmi said they await further feedback, with admission processes depending on academic schedules.

The Palestinian embassy also suggested that the ministry and MCMC help develop online education classes for Palestinian students, similar to Malaysia’s National Information Dissemination Centres efforts.

“This is so that even if there is no physical school, provided they have a device and internet access, they can still continue their learning,“ he explained.

Fahmi confirmed the suggestion is being studied, with cooperation planned with several parties to provide online classes for children in Gaza and other Palestinian territories.

The initiative represents Malaysia’s contribution towards Gaza reconstruction and developing a more prosperous Palestine through education and communication technology.

Fahmi previously stated that the study opportunity aims to help Palestinians rebuild communication networks destroyed by Israeli bombardment, particularly in Gaza. – Bernama