Malaysia offers two scholarships to Peruvian students

LIMA: Malaysia has offered two scholarships to Peruvian students to pursue tertiary education in Malaysia next year.

In a joint statement by the Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and President of Peru Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, both leaders recognised the relevance to enhance collaboration between education and training institutions.

“This includes the exchange of scholarships, recognitions of qualifications, sharing of expertise, and exchanging knowledge in the areas of mutual interest,“ said both leaders, Wednesday.

Early Wednesday, both leaders held their bilateral meeting at the Government Palace here.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister had also expressed his deepest appreciation for the honour of being conferred the decoration the Order “El Sol del Perú” in the grade of “Grand Cross” by the Peruvian President.

The engagement with Dina Ercilia is a follow-up to the first meeting of the two leaders on the sidelines of APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in San Francisco in the United States in November 2023.

Anwar arrived here on Nov 12, marking his first official visit to the Latin American region since assuming office in November 2022.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Peru, which includes his participation in the 31st APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) from Nov 14 to 16, is expected to strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and Peru.

Peru, a western South American country is bordered by Ecuador and Colombia in the north and by Brazil in the east.

Lima, Peru’s capital with a population of 11.36 million is hosting the APEC meeting for the third time after 2008 and 2016.