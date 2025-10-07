Malaysia-Pakistan education MoU to boost global education brand

KUALA LUMPUR: The Memorandum of Understanding on higher education signed between Malaysia and Pakistan will serve as a strategic platform to promote Malaysia’s education brand globally.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir stated that the cooperation outlined in the MoU covered various aspects including Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

The agreement also encompasses Technical and Vocational Education and Training, information technology, digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

Through various initiatives such as student mobility programmes and EduTourism, Pakistani students will gain direct exposure to Malaysia’s education system.

This exposure allows them to gain deep cross-cultural experience, thereby fostering understanding, tolerance and empathy across cultures.

The MoU signing ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the MoU on halal certification marked a major milestone in strengthening the halal ecosystem of both countries.

This collaboration will further enhance the halal ecosystem of both countries and expand the international market for halal products.

Mohd Na’im stated the MoU focused on mutual recognition of halal certificates between JAKIM and the Pakistan Halal Authority.

This reinforcement strengthens Malaysia’s halal integrity at the global level through mutual certification recognition.

The agreement includes efforts to develop a globally harmonised halal system in terms of standards and procedures.

It also strengthens the sharing of expertise and knowledge in halal-related technology, human capital development, and research and development.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a three-day official visit at Anwar’s invitation. – Bernama