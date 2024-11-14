Malaysia, Peru commit to multilateralism to address global, regional challenges

LIMA: Malaysia and Peru have reiterated their strong commitment to multilateralism, with the United Nations at its core, and shared similar views on the importance of strengthening multilateral institutions to address global and regional challenges.

Both Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Peru President, Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra have also agreed on making global governance more representative, effective and accountable.

“Both leaders also pledged in principle to positively consider each other’s candidacies in regional and international organisations,” according to a joint statement from both leaders released here on Wednesday.

Anwar and Dina Ercilia also expressed their satisfaction with the state of the bilateral relations since it was first established on April 24, 1986.

In the statement, Peru expressed its gratitude for Malaysia’s support towards granting Peru the status of “Development Partner of ASEAN” and reaffirmed its commitment to continue exploring cooperation with ASEAN member states in areas of mutual interest.

Both leaders have also reaffirmed their commitment to continue collaborating within the framework of the ASEAN-Peru Development Partnership Committee.

Anwar and Dina Ercilia also agreed to strengthen inter-regional ties between the Pacific Alliance and ASEAN in mutually beneficial areas, based on the recommendations shared during the 7th ASEAN-Pacific Alliance Ministerial Meeting on Sept 25, 2024.

Peru commended Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025, with the hope of achieving goals related to promoting inclusivity and sustainability in alignment with the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, which will be adopted during the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in 2025 in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia also commended Peru’s leadership during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2024, noting the significant strides made in fostering collaboration and dialogue among member economies, while Peru expressed its gratitude for Malaysia’s contributions in all APEC meetings throughout 2024.

Meanwhile, on the issue of Palestine, both leaders underscored the need for a permanent political solution, calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, as well as unimpeded humanitarian assistance.

Anwar’s visit, which includes his participation in the 31st APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) from Nov 14 to 16, is expected to strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and Peru.

The occasion marked his first official visit to the nation and to the Latin-American and Caribbean region as Malaysia’s Prime Minister.

Peru, a western South American country, is bordered by Ecuador and Colombia in the north and in the east by Brazil.

Lima, Peru’s capital with a population of 11.36 million is hosting the APEC meetings for the third time after 2008 and 2016.