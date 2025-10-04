PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and the Philippines have reached a significant agreement to strengthen maritime diplomacy between the two nations to enhance maritime security and address cross-border threats.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) deputy director-general of logistics Admiral Datuk Saiful Lizan Ibrahim said the agreement was reached during a meeting with his counterpart, Rear Admiral Hostillo Arturo E. Cornelio from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

“Strong regional cooperation is key to addressing various maritime challenges, particularly human trafficking, smuggling and non-conventional security threats,” he said in a statement today.

Saiful Lizan said the discussions also included maritime law enforcement cooperation, human capital development as well as preparedness for maritime emergencies, especially in high-risk areas such as the Sulu Sea and Celebes Sea.

He said the meeting was held in conjunction with the maiden visit of the Philippine Coast Guard’s offshore patrol vessel, BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301), to Malaysia, which took place from April 8 to today.

In addition to the meeting, the PCG delegation conducted a Table Top Exercise (TTX) aboard the BRP Gabriela Silang, involving the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) of Putrajaya and the MRCC of the Philippines.

The exercise aimed to assess response capabilities and strengthen communication networks as well as maritime operational procedures between the two countries.

The visit also saw the PCG delegation touring the Subang Maritime Air Station (SUMS), where they were briefed on operations, assets and conducted a rescue demonstration by the Rescue Swimmer team.

The BRP Gabriela Silang had also been welcomed with the rendition of patriotic music by the MMEA band at the Port Klang Cruise Terminal (PKCT) on April 8.

This marked the beginning of an important visit to enhance maritime synergy between Malaysia and the Philippines.

It is also a testament to both countries’ commitment to safeguarding regional waters, ensuring the sustainability of marine resources, and securing peace for future generations.