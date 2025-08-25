Malaysia pledges additional RM100 million in humanitarian aid for Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced an additional 100 million ringgit in humanitarian assistance for Gaza during a major solidarity gathering.

This new allocation matches the previous 100 million ringgit approved by the Malaysian government two years ago for Palestinian support.

Anwar declared the funding during his keynote address at the Malam Himpunan dan Selawat Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza event at Dataran Merdeka.

The Prime Minister highlighted Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to assist Palestinians, including providing medical treatment for injured individuals brought to Malaysia.

“Many have since returned home after treatment,“ he stated regarding previous medical evacuation efforts.

Anwar emphasized that children remaining in Malaysia continue receiving education, support and essential services.

The Prime Minister urged major corporations to contribute aid for the Palestinian people, asking them to reflect on Malaysia’s peace and freedom.

“I will continue encouraging friends and partners to remain committed to the Palestinian cause,“ Anwar affirmed.

He noted that previous aid efforts have faced challenges due to destruction by what he described as the Zionist regime.

The event concluded the Sumud Nusantara Carnival 2025, jointly organized by MAPIM and Cinta Gaza Malaysia under prime ministerial patronage.

Evening activities included special prayers for Gaza’s liberation, a religious sermon, and traditional Islamic performances.

Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations CEO Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby read the Sumud Nusantara Declaration reaffirming commitment to Palestine.

Anwar also flagged off the Sumud Nusantara 2025 Gaza Flotilla Convoy with delegates from eight Asian nations. – Bernama