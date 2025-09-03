Malaysia pledges greater protection for male victims of violence

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development has pledged to strengthen efforts addressing violence against men including physical emotional and sexual abuse.

Its deputy minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad confirmed the ministry recognises men also face risks of violence and deserve appropriate protection and support.

“Despite the differences we acknowledge that men are also at risk of violence and deserve protection and support” she told the Dewan Negara.

She clarified that domestic violence investigations are handled by the Social Welfare Department under the Domestic Violence Act 1994 which applies to all victims regardless of gender.

The government is working to change perceptions that men do not require assistance ensuring all victims receive protection.

Responding to societal stigma against male homemakers Noraini highlighted awareness programmes promoting shared household responsibilities.

“This module also highlights men as key partners in household chores and childcare which we hope will reduce stigma” she explained.

The ministry collaborates with non governmental organisations on community campaigns and provides psychosocial support through the 15999 hotline. – Bernama