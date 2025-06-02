KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has pledged USD200,000 to the Timor-Leste Unit at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta to speed up the country’s journey to full ASEAN membership and ensure it remains a priority in upcoming ASEAN meetings, including the ASEAN Summit.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan confirmed that Malaysia will lead efforts to streamline the membership roadmap, including ensuring Timor-Leste’s participation in 88 ASEAN legal instruments and agreements.

“Of these, 69 agreements fall under the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC), 13 under the ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) and six under the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC),” he said during the Minister’s question time in the Dewan Rakyat.

“During the meeting in Vientiane (Laos), Malaysia suggested that Timor-Leste need not fulfill all 88 instruments immediately.

“Meeting 20-30 per cent would suffice, with time given for gradual compliance, allowing us to integrate them as a permanent ASEAN partner this year,” he added in response to a question from Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) about Malaysia’s role in Timor-Leste’s membership.

Mohamad said Timor-Leste has sought to join ASEAN since 2011, with the association assisting the country in meeting membership requirements.

At the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits in November 2022, ASEAN agreed in principle to admit Timor-Leste as its 11th member, contingent on meeting the criteria outlined in the Full Membership Roadmap.