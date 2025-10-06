PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Poland are set to strengthen defence cooperation including exploring long-term procurement opportunities and strategic engagement between their respective defence ministries, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking at a joint press conference with President Andrzej Duda of Poland, Anwar said both leaders held extensive discussions on deepening collaboration in defence among other key sectors such as food technology, digital technology, renewable energy and the halal industry.

“I’m pleased to learn that President Duda is heading for Port Dickson today, mainly with the Ministry of Defence.

“My policy since assuming the premiership has been very clear - the priority in ascertaining the requirements of the Defence Ministry should rest solely with the professional team,” he said, noting that bilateral defence cooperation has strong potential for growth.

Anwar noted that feedback on Polish military equipment, including tanks and the WB Group’s electronic systems, has so far been positive.

“I certainly look forward to the proposal by both parties if we could continue and expand, particularly in the new areas of defence, because the Polish Government has also disbursed and expanded additional sums of funds to support the industry,” said Anwar.

Anwar also underscored Poland’s expertise in green hydrogen and modern food technology, which could complement Malaysia’s halal industry and sustainability goals.

“I look forward to enhancing these bilateral relations and your new expertise in green hydrogen,” he said, adding a light-hearted remark about Poland’s success in the cosmetics sector.

The Prime Minister also welcomed the encouraging 19.5 per cent year-on-year growth in bilateral trade between 2023 and 2024, calling it a clear reflection of the deepening economic partnership between the two countries.

“We have discussed at great length the expansion of exports, including palm oil, wood, rubber products and electrical and electronics (E&E) as well as collaboration in green hydrogen,” he added.

Anwar said the two countries should continue showcasing their capacity to work together in these diverse fields, particularly in areas where both Malaysia and Poland have strategic advantages.

Duda is on his first official visit to Malaysia which comes at significant moment - coinciding with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship and Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2025.

Earlier, Duda was accorded an official welcome at the Perdana Putra Complex, followed by a bilateral meeting with Anwar and an official luncheon hosted by Anwar at the Seri Perdana Complex.

According to Wisma Putra, Duda is also scheduled to visit the Second Regiment of the Royal Armoured Corps at the Sunggala Camp, Port Dickson and deliver a public lecture at the Asia-Europe Institute, Universiti Malaya, in Kuala Lumpur.

Duda’s visit underscores the robust and friendly relations between Malaysia and Poland, which are founded on mutual respect and close cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971.

In 2024, Poland ranked as Malaysia’s 8th largest trading partner among European Union member states, with total bilateral trade rising by 19.5 per cent to RM5.66 billion compared to 2023.

Malaysia’s primary exports to Poland include electrical and electronic products, rubber products, and machinery, while key imports from Poland consist of machinery, equipment and parts, electrical and electronic products, and transport equipment.