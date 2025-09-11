Malaysia police complete X-Band satellite project for disaster communication

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police Logistics and Technology Department has successfully completed the X-Band Satellite Communications Development Project designed to maintain seamless communication during disasters and operational challenges.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed the project implementation began in January 2022 and achieved full completion on December 31 last year.

The satellite system installed on a specially equipped bus features advanced control systems, data access capabilities, and real-time communication functions for enhanced operational coordination.

This technology serves as a force multiplier that significantly improves police field operations efficiency across various challenging environments.

Mohd Khalid officially launched the new technology asset this morning as a demonstration of police preparedness for national security challenges.

He expressed gratitude for the government’s continued strong support in maintaining national security and peace throughout 2025.

The Inspector-General urged all police personnel to strengthen their loyalty to the nation while upholding Rukun Negara principles during the upcoming Malaysia Day celebration. – Bernama