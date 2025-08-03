Malaysia praised as peace talks host due to stability and economy

KOTA KINABALU: Thailand and Cambodia selected Malaysia as the venue for peace negotiations due to its political stability and developing economy, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced.

Anwar stated that Malaysia, as a friendly nation, is honoured to facilitate discussions between the two countries to ensure regional peace.

Cambodian Defence Minister General Tea Seiha and Thai Acting Defence Minister General Natthaphon Narkphanit are scheduled to arrive in Kuala Lumpur for detailed talks.

“We take pride in Malaysia’s role in mediating this conflict. For the first time, we’ve successfully reconciled tensions between two nations in Kuala Lumpur,“ Anwar said during the closing ceremony of the 2025 National Farmers, Breeders, and Fishermen’s Day.

The ceasefire agreement was reached on July 28 after a special meeting in Putrajaya, chaired by Anwar as ASEAN Chairman.

Thailand and Cambodia also agreed to hold a General Border Committee meeting as part of the truce.

Anwar noted that Malaysia’s diplomatic success has drawn global recognition, including praise from US President Donald J. Trump and leaders from Germany, France, and other Asian nations.

“We engaged with multiple leaders, including President Xi Jinping, to secure this agreement,“ he added. – Bernama