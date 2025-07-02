Malaysia praises Italy’s efforts to resolve Gaza conflict

ROME: Malaysia has expressed appreciation for Italy’s efforts in seeking a resolution to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as well as addressing the situation in Ukraine and developments in West Asia involving Iran and Israel.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim shared these sentiments during a meeting with Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani.

Anwar highlighted the importance of Malaysia and Italy’s long-standing bilateral relations, rooted in mutual respect.

The discussions also covered expanding strategic cooperation in various sectors, including Malaysia’s and ASEAN’s ties with the European Union.

On the Gaza conflict, Anwar noted Malaysia’s consistent advocacy for Palestinian rights on the global stage and welcomed Italy’s understanding of the situation.

“Malaysia values its close ties with Italy as an important partner in strengthening intercontinental cooperation for peace, prosperity and shared progress,” he said.

The Prime Minister emphasised collaboration beyond economic interests, focusing on conflict resolution in Gaza, Ukraine, and West Asia.

Last month, Italian President Sergio Mattarella called the crisis in Gaza “unacceptable” and urged immediate international intervention with Arab nations’ involvement.