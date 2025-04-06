PUTRAJAYA: As Malaysia prepares to assume the presidency of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Assembly for the 2025–2029 term, the government aims to leverage this role to deepen international cooperation and promote sustainable urban planning practices both domestically and abroad.

In a statement today, the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) said the appointment is expected to create opportunities for strategic partnerships, enhance Malaysia’s participation in global urban policy discussions and support more coordinated efforts to address urban challenges.

“This is the first time Malaysia will hold the presidency of the UN’s highest urban development platform, marking a significant international recognition of the country’s commitment to advancing the global urban development agenda,” the statement said.

KPKT added that the role aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 11 (SDG 11), which focuses on building inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable cities.

During this term, Malaysia will serve as president and hold a seat on the Executive Board alongside the United Arab Emirates, jointly representing the Asia-Pacific region.

Upon his return from Nairobi, Kenya, where the election was held during the recent UN-Habitat Assembly, Minister Nga Kor Ming was welcomed by ministry staff in a brief gathering to mark the milestone.

The ministry noted that this leadership role offers a platform to share Malaysia’s experiences while also learning from international best practices.

Nga expressed gratitude to the ministry and its agencies for their support in strengthening Malaysia’s urban development policies and initiatives on the global stage, as well as for their efforts in developing frameworks that promote livable and sustainable urban spaces.

“This is not just KPKT’s success, but a victory for all Malaysians. We will shoulder this responsibility together for the future of our cities,” Nga said.