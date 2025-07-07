Malaysia prioritises national interest in multilateral ties, says MITI

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s participation in multilateral platforms is driven by trade facilitation and sustainable development, with national interest as the guiding principle rather than ideological alignment, according to the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI).

The ministry reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to maintaining an independent foreign and economic policy.

This statement follows reports of US President Donald Trump’s warning that countries aligning with BRICS’ “Anti-American policies” could face an additional 10 per cent tariff.

“The United States remains one of Malaysia’s key economic partners, not only through trade but also through the multi-billion-dollar American investments that have been established in Malaysia for more than 50 years,” MITI said.

BRICS leaders are currently meeting in Brazil for their annual summit.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Brazil on Saturday to attend the 17th BRICS Leaders’ Summit, invited by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

This visit marks the final leg of Anwar’s official three-country tour, which included stops in Italy and France from July 1 to 7. – Bernama