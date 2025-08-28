Malaysia Prisons Department releases 626 inmates on licence for National Day

KAJANG: A total of 626 inmates nationwide will be released on licence in conjunction with the 68th National Day celebrations, said Prisons Department deputy commissioner-general (Community) Ahmad Faudzi Awang.

He said the release, to be carried out in phases, was approved by a special committee under the Commissioner-General of Prisons, with 77 inmates from the Kajang Prison Complex among those involved today.

“Only those who are truly eligible are given the chance to return to their families, employers, or be placed in halfway houses. Selection is based on strict criteria, including a minimum sentence served, good disciplinary records, and passing psychological assessments,” he told reporters after the Licensed Prisoner Release (PBSL) programme held today.

Ahmad Faudzi said PBSL not only gives inmates a second chance to reintegrate into society but also reduces prison management costs.

“In 2024, the Prisons Department saved more than RM29 million through this programme. As of July alone, savings had reached RM18.1 million,” he said.

As of last July, 13,844 inmates had been released under licence, while more than 23,000 were released overall through licence, parole, or the Compulsory Attendance Order (PKW).

On recidivism, Ahmad Faudzi said the rate among those under PBSL remains low at 0.8 per cent, proving the effectiveness of rehabilitation and employer support.

“For instance, some former inmates started working at fast-food outlets and later advanced to managerial positions. This shows the significant impact of employer involvement in their transformation,” he said

He added that the Prisons Department is also working closely with several ministries, including the Ministry of Human Resources, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, to expand job opportunities for former inmates and reduce reliance on foreign labour.

Meanwhile, one of the participants, known only as Michael, 36, said he was determined to make full use of the opportunity, admitting that his prison term had been a valuable lesson.

“Because of a mistake involving an investment, I was sentenced to three years in prison. It was not worth it, as I had to be separated from my family. I hope employers will give me a chance, as I have eight years of experience in the corporate sector,” he said. - Bernama