Malaysia proposes ASEAN monitoring team for Thailand-Cambodia conflict

PUTRAJAYA: Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar has requested Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to engage with Thai and Cambodian leaders for Malaysian teams to join the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) in conflict zones.

The AOT includes representatives from ASEAN nations and will monitor compliance with the ceasefire agreement along the 840-kilometre border.

Mohd Nizam stated that logistical support for the mission is being provided by the United States.

He spoke after his induction into the Hall of Fame of the National Resilience College (MKN) in Putrajaya.

Following the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, an Interim Observer Team (IOT) was formed, consisting of ASEAN defence attachés.

The IOT is led by Malaysia’s Defence Advisers in Bangkok and Phnom Penh.

The team will first brief 75 Thai senior officers in Bangkok on necessary measures before conducting similar sessions in Phnom Penh.

Their primary role is to ensure ceasefire adherence and investigate reported violations.

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to maintain current troop positions and avoid military escalation.

Separately, Mohd Nizam addressed the death of a PALAPES trainee at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Skudai, confirming a completed inquiry and post-mortem.

He clarified that the incident occurred during a battle inoculation exercise and denied any bullying or ragging involvement.

Mohd Nizam emphasised the Armed Forces’ commitment to eradicating bullying, focusing instead on rigorous training.

The mother of the late trainee, Syamsul Haris Shamsudin, has requested a second post-mortem to determine the cause of death. - Bernama