King and Queen congratulate Singapore on 60th National Day

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah have congratulated Singapore on its 60th National Day.

The royal couple conveyed their greetings through an official statement released by Istana Negara.

Their Majesties expressed hope for continued strengthening of Malaysia-Singapore relations.

“Malaysia and Singapore have enjoyed strong ties for a long time, and I believe this relationship will continue to grow,” Sultan Ibrahim stated.

The message was also shared on His Majesty’s official Facebook page.

The statement highlighted the mutual benefits of close bilateral cooperation.

Singapore celebrates its National Day today, marking six decades of independence. - Bernama