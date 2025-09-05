Malaysia, Qatar discuss bilateral issues, ASEAN-GCC

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Qatar on Friday held a discussion on bilateral ties, the upcoming Second ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit (GCC) and ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Summit.

According to the Malaysian Foreign Ministry on its Facebook page, the discussion was held during a courtesy call by the Secretary General of the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Dr Ahmad Hassen Al-Hammadi, on Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan in Putrajaya.

“Both sides discussed on issues of mutual interest touching on the enhancement of bilateral ties as well as on regional and international development,” it said.

Qatar is a member of the GCC which also include Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Malaysia will host the 46th ASEAN Summit, Second ASEAN-GCC Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Summit at the end of this month.