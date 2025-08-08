Malaysia Quran Hour 2025 features three surahs for empathy-driven independence

SHAH ALAM: The 11th edition of Malaysia #QuranHour will take place nationwide on Aug 30, with the main event broadcast live from Masjid Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin in Putrajaya.

Yayasan Warisan Ummah Ikhlas (WUIF) CEO Marhaini Yusoff announced the theme for this year’s event as ‘Merdeka Dengan Rasa’ or “Independence with Empathy”.

The programme will highlight three selected surahs: Al-Saff, Al-Balad, and Ali Imran.

Marhaini explained that these surahs emphasise the concept of ‘Ahassa’, a deep empathy that inspires disciplined action and commitment to building a strong ummah.

She said the initiative aims to cultivate empathetic leaders akin to ‘modern-day Saidina Umar’, who actively address suffering with compassion.

The theme encourages society to break free from arrogance, oppression, and injustice while fostering fairness and mutual respect.

Marhaini also introduced the #ResetRasa mission, urging Malaysians to reassess their struggles and sensitivity to surrounding hardships.

She stressed that Malaysia #QuranHour 2025 is more than a Quran-reading campaign but a values-driven movement centred on Allah.

The event calls for action rooted in faith rather than power, wealth, or popularity. - Bernama