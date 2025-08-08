Malaysia ramps up preparations for 47th Asean Summit

CYBERJAYA: Preparations are underway for the 47th Asean Summit in October, with Malaysia working closely with regional counterparts to ensure continuity and progress on key issues.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said ongoing cooperation with leaders from Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia aims to maintain a unified and inclusive approach.

“We want continuity so the next chair knows what needs to be done and nothing is left disconnected,” he said after attending the 58th Asean Day celebration yesterday.

Mohamad also confirmed plans to visit Myanmar on Sept 19 ahead of the summit.

“We will continue to follow through on what has been promised, including extending and expanding the ceasefire,” he said.

The visit will also allow him to observe how the new administration is functioning following the lifting of the state of emergency and the establishment of the State Security and Peace Council.

“Although the highest authority remains the National Defence and Security Council, I want to observe the situation closely. Myanmar has clearly stated it will hold elections, which is why the national state of emergency was not extended, as required by their constitution,” he said.

Mohamad noted that 63 towns remain under local states of emergency enforced by the council and stressed the need for clarity on whether the upcoming elections will be comprehensive.

“So, I want to get a clear picture to present to the Asean leadership in October,” he said.

The 58th anniversary of Asean, themed “Towards an Inclusive and Sustainable Asean Future”, was celebrated yesterday.

Mohamad reflected on the region’s historic journey and current challenges, noting that the 1960s marked a defining moment when Southeast Asia’s five founding nations – Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand – came together amid global superpower tensions to form Asean as a bold experiment in peace and multilateralism.

“Over the past 58 years, Asean has grown into a unique organisation, setting new standards in global governance through diversity and consensus,” he said.

Mohamad reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to Asean’s vision of an inclusive and sustainable Southeast Asia as outlined in the Asean Community Vision 2045, which aims to build a resilient and people-centred region over the next two decades.

He also underlined Asean’s proactive role in managing regional crises, particularly in Myanmar, through principled crisis management and efforts to uphold the credibility of the Five-Point Consensus.

“As Asean chair, Malaysia successfully facilitated a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand in Putrajaya, demonstrating the bloc’s ability to act decisively. Bringing the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia together to agree on a ceasefire shows Asean’s strength and value as a platform, just as our founding fathers envisioned,” he said.

Mohamad called for continued unity and commitment, stressing that Asean’s ideals are not passive but require ongoing dedication.

“As we move forward, let us embody the spirit of our founders, to speak as one, united in purpose,” he said while wishing all a happy Asean Day.