PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has secured the third spot in Asia and 26th position in the world for having high English proficiency, as revealed by the 2024 EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI).

The index evaluates 116 countries and regions where English is not the primary language, categorising proficiency levels from very high proficiency to very low proficiency.

Malaysia received an EF EPI score of 566.

Last year Malaysia was ranked 25th globally. However this year, the country has gone down a spot on the list.

Singapore however once again claimed the top spot as the first in Asia with the highest English proficiency but took third position, globally. In 2022 and 2023, Singapore had come in second in the overall rankings

The EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI) is a ranking of countries and regions by their English skills. The survey by EF Education First, a Swedish education company, analysed the test results of 2.1 million adult non-native English speakers across 116 countries and regions.