Malaysia Reading Campaign to launch nationwide in October 2024

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of National Unity will launch the Malaysia Reading Campaign this October through the National Library of Malaysia as part of the Karnival Baca Perdana.

Various interactive programmes will be held at the National Library and across 506 rural libraries nationwide throughout the campaign month.

The Sarawak State Book Fair, scheduled from September 27 to October 5, will form part of the Karnival Baca Perdana series of activities.

A Malaysian Reading Profile Study revealed a significant improvement in the national reading rate.

The average number of books read annually by Malaysians increased from two in 2005 to 24 in 2023.

“This increase demonstrates the effectiveness of the government’s efforts and strategic partnerships in nurturing a culture of knowledge and love for reading,“ the ministry said in a statement.

Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the primary aspiration of the MADANI Government is to establish Malaysia as a reading nation by 2030.

“This aspiration not only emphasises the quantity of reading materials but also focuses on shaping a knowledgeable, critical, innovative, and competitive society in a knowledge-based economy.”

“The campaign will strengthen efforts to produce Malaysians who are information-literate, open-minded, and constantly improving themselves through reading,“ he added. – Bernama