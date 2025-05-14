Malaysia reaffirm commitment to global peace

BERLIN: Malaysia has reaffirmed its commitment to global peace and stability through a series of significant pledges at the United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping Ministerial 2025, held in Federal Foreign Office, here.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin representing Malaysia at the high-level event, announced that the country would bolster its involvement in future peacekeeping missions, strengthening its contributions across military, police and humanitarian operations.

In his address, Mohamed Khaled highlighted Malaysia’s long-standing role in international peacekeeping since 1960, participating in more than 38 peacekeeping operations worldwide, and currently has 876 personnel serving under the UN flag.

“We reaffirm our commitment to UN peacekeeping efforts and therefore would like to announce Malaysia’s new and continued pledges to the United Nations,“ he said during his statement for the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial 2025, here today.

He said among the new commitments, Malaysia would prepare one Infantry Battalion for future peacekeeping missions under the UN mandate.

Mohamed Khaled said the Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) would be augmented with Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) capability to enhance their operations under the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

“The Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre (MPC) will also continue organising international peacekeeping courses. In 2025, it will host a Training of Trainers course for the UN Staff Officers Specialised Training Materials, scheduled in November.

“Malaysia also remains committed to supporting Women, Peace, and Security agenda in line with Uniformed Gender Parity Strategy (UGPS),“ he said.

He said Malaysia would also prepare Mobile Training Teams (MTT) for Basic Life Support and Mental Health Awareness, together with Medical Support Planner and provide training for medical personnels in any peacekeeping missions under the UN mandate upon request.

While for UN Police deployment, Mohamed Khaled said Malaysia would prepare a Formed Police Unit (FPU) and continue deploying Individual Police Officers (IPO) for the UN peacekeeping missions.

“I conclude by reaffirming Malaysia’s unwavering support to the UN Peacekeeping agenda and commitment to preserving world peace,“ he said.

The biannual forum brings together the country’s top leaders and officials who support the security mission under the UN, with Mohamed Khaled taking the opportunity to voice his views and renew the country’s commitment to supporting the global security effort.

Meanwhile, when met, Mohamed Khaled said the role of the UN is very important as a platform for cooperation among various countries, especially during conflicts in a country.

“We can see when a conflict occurs anywhere, in a borderless world, it will certainly affect all countries, the entire world. So with the existence of the UN, it becomes a platform where all countries can cooperate and coordinate efforts that can contribute to achieving goals, especially in ensuring that peace is maintained,“ he said.

Mohamed Khaled, who arrived in the German capital last Monday to attend the two-day forum immediately after a two-day working visit to Italy, departed at 6:45 pm local time.