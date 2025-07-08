Malaysia reaffirms ASEAN human rights agenda under 2045 vision

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has reinforced the importance of advancing human rights within ASEAN as part of regional integration efforts.

Speaking at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Interface with AICHR Representatives, he stressed that human rights remain central to ASEAN’s community-building process.

Mohamad welcomed the progress made by the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR), particularly in drafting two key declarations. These focus on the right to a safe, clean, healthy, and sustainable environment, as well as the right to development and peace. “These initiatives reflect ASEAN’s shared commitment to addressing inequality, environmental concerns, and global challenges,“ he said.

The minister also emphasised that AICHR will continue to be a cornerstone in promoting social development and justice, aligning with the ASEAN 2045 Vision. The meeting, attended by ASEAN foreign ministers and Timor-Leste as an observer, set the tone for Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship, which prioritises inclusivity and sustainability.

Malaysia’s AICHR Representative and Chair for 2025, Edmund Bon Tai Soon, presented the AICHR Annual Report during the session. The 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related events will host 24 ministerial-level discussions with ASEAN Dialogue Partners, bringing together around 1,500 delegates. - Bernama