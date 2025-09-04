Malaysia reaffirms commitment to Korean Peninsula peace and denuclearisation

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia maintains its firm advocacy for peace, stability, and denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula through diplomatic and peaceful channels.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated Malaysia’s consistent support for inclusive dialogue, regional cooperation, and full adherence to international law in a statement issued on Thursday.

The ministry clarified that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s brief encounter with Democratic People’s Republic of Korea leader Kim Jong Un was entirely coincidental.

This encounter occurred during the Commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister’s handshake with the DPRK leader represented a spontaneous gesture at an official event attended by numerous world leaders. – Bernama