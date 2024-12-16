KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has successfully met its goal of attracting one million Indian tourists this year, with a total of 1,009,114 visitors from India recorded between January to November 2024, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He said the achievement reflects a significant 47 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, and represents a notable 71.7 per cent growth from 2023, underscoring Malaysia’s growing popularity as a top destination for Indian travellers.

Tiong said the introduction of free visa entry in December 2023 has proven to be a transformative initiative, driving a significant increase in the number of Indian tourists visiting Malaysia and this policy has opened up new opportunities for travel as well as has played a key role in this remarkable growth.

“In response to the surge, 2024 also saw the launch of numerous new routes from India, including Indigo Airlines which introduced direct flights daily to Penang and Langkawi starting December 2024 alongside their existing routes to Kuala Lumpur.

“The increased connectivity from India helps to further strengthen Malaysia as a choice destination, especially in the lead up to the Visit Malaysia Year 2026,” he said in a statement today.

Tiong said Tourism Malaysia’s promotional efforts in India, in partnership with top tour operators and online travel agencies (OTAs), have been essential in achieving positive results.

He said collaborative promotions and creative marketing campaigns have effectively showcased Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage and world-class attractions to Indian audiences as a vibrant and welcoming destination.

“Malaysia’s recognition as the Best MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) Destination 2024 in the Indian market has further solidified its reputation, making it a preferred choice for Indian corporations to host MICE. This seamless integration of business and leisure tourism enhances Malaysia’s overall appeal.

“Looking to 2025, Malaysia is poised to build on this year’s successes by enhancing connectivity, developing tailored tourism products, and deepening collaborations with industry partners,“ he said.

As the nation prepares for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026), Tiong also said it remains dedicated to providing Indian tourists with unforgettable experiences and solidifying its status as their preferred travel destination.

He added that the new Indigo flights bring the total number of direct flights from India to Malaysia to an impressive 246 flights, marking a significant step in bolstering tourist arrivals for VMY2026, and these expansions have further enhanced connectivity and supported the growing demand for travel between India and Malaysia.