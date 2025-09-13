Malaysia records 135,000 drug addicts nationwide as of June 2025

JERTIH: A total of 135,000 drug addicts have been recorded nationwide as of June 30 this year.

Describing the figure as alarming, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the government, in collaboration with various agencies, is continuously implementing strategies to significantly reduce the number of drug addicts in the country.

“The figure of 135,000 addicts is indeed worrying. For me, even 10 cases would be concerning because it represents a loss of human potential. Our strategy is to bring this number down through comprehensive prevention, rehabilitation, and enforcement programmes,” he said.

He told reporters this after launching the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) MADANI Adoption Village and School programme in Kampung Keluang, here today.

Saifuddin Nasution said that according to records by the Health Ministry, Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, AADK and the Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (Puspen), Kelantan recorded the highest number of drug abuse cases, followed by Terengganu, Perlis and Kedah

He said the location of the four states, which border neighbouring Thailand, has been identified as the main factor contributing to their high number of drug addicts.

“About 60 per cent of drug use in the four states involves ecstasy pills and syabu, and based on the addicts’ profiles, most fall within the 15 to 35 age group — the country’s productive age range.

“If they were not trapped by addiction, they could have contributed to Malaysia’s workforce of about 17 million productive workers. Unfortunately, their involvement in unhealthy activities prevents this potential from being realised.

“In terms of education level, most of them have SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia) qualifications or below. Employment-wise, the majority are unemployed,” he said.

Saifuddin added that the government, through the Home Ministry, will continue to ensure that AADK carries out its critical responsibilities in addressing the drug problem, with an annual allocation of about RM400 million per year.

The allocation includes the management and maintenance of about 30 rehabilitation centres, he said.

He said AADK is also tasked with managing nearly 53,000 clients, including those in rehabilitation centres, community programmes, and other institutions.

“There are also between 11,000 and 12,000 clients under the Health Ministry, as well as around 2,000 clients in private rehabilitation centres (Puspen). This combined effort helps to reduce the overall impact of drug addiction in Malaysia,” he said. - Bernama