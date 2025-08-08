Malaysia reiterates firm stance against oppression in Gaza

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated Malaysia’s uncompromising stance against oppression and colonialism in Gaza, urging world leaders to uphold humanity and put a stop to atrocities.

He said Malaysia’s position is very clear — it is against colonisation, oppression, atrocities and genocide, regardless of the country responsible.

“We are appealing to humanity. I mean, this is the proper attitude to preserve it, and I think Malaysia remains very consistent in condemning (the genocide in Gaza). We have appealed publicly.

“I’ve appealed to all presidents and prime ministers, including United States (US) President Donald Trump, to at least try to stop the killings because he has the influence and people would respect him and record his contribution,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers here today.

Anwar said the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime against the Palestinian people are the worst, as they involve the killing of children and women, as well as the destruction of homes and property.

Describing it as a disgraceful failure of humanity, the Prime Minister said the global community is losing the fundamental values needed to uphold humanity.

Anwar said negotiations could not take place with a party that had invaded a country and committed violence against its people, adding that Malaysia remains firm in combating Islamophobia through dakwah and the promotion of Islamic values.

Malaysia has previously expressed its support for The Hague Group’s efforts to find a long-term resolution to the conflict in Gaza, but has taken a cautious stance on the preconditions and content of the New York Declaration currently being debated at the international level. - Bernama