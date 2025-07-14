Malaysia requires permits for US-origin AI chip exports to tighten regulations

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) has introduced an immediate permit requirement for all exports, transshipments, and transits of high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) chips originating from the US.

This move aims to close regulatory loopholes and strengthen oversight under the Strategic Trade Act 2010 (STA 2010).

The new rule, enforced under Section 12 of the STA 2010 (Catch-All Control provision), requires companies and individuals to notify authorities at least 30 days before exporting, transshipping, or transporting any unlisted items suspected of potential misuse.

“This initiative serves to close regulatory gaps while Malaysia undertakes further review on the inclusion of high-performance AI chips of US origin into the Strategic Items List,” MITI stated.

The ministry emphasised Malaysia’s firm stance against export control violations and illicit trade. Non-compliance with the STA 2010 or related laws will result in strict legal action.

“Malaysia supports investments and trade that follow international best practices, but all businesses must adhere to global obligations to avoid secondary sanctions,” the ministry added.

MITI reiterated its commitment to a secure and rules-based trading environment, warning against the misuse of Malaysia’s jurisdiction for illegal trade activities. - Bernama