Malaysia reviews nuclear energy pathway after positive feasibility study

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is assessing the next steps for nuclear energy adoption after a pre-feasibility study confirmed its technical viability as a long-term energy solution. Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir stated that the study, conducted from June to December 2024, outlined 24 key findings and 22 strategic recommendations.

“The study concluded that nuclear energy is technically feasible and aligns with Malaysia’s goal of diversifying its energy mix,“ he said in the Dewan Rakyat. The government is now reviewing an implementation pathway that adheres to international safety, security, and safeguards (3S) standards.

The study was initiated in response to questions on whether nuclear energy could help Malaysia achieve its net-zero carbon emissions target. Akmal Nasrullah emphasized that the findings will guide data-driven decisions on nuclear energy integration.

To prepare for the next phase, the Malaysia Programme Office for Power Electricity Reform (MyPower) will conduct a detailed assessment. This includes evaluating infrastructure readiness, regulatory frameworks, site selection, and commercial feasibility. Stakeholder engagement and workforce development strategies will also be prioritized.

“The assessment results will form a critical reference for future energy planning,“ Akmal Nasrullah added. The government aims to ensure a structured and informed approach to nuclear energy adoption. - Bernama