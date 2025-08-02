Malaysia’s 13MP projects to face strict monitoring for timely completion

PUTRAJAYA: Every project under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) will undergo regular monitoring to prevent implementation delays, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy will jointly oversee progress, submitting reports twice a year.

Shamsul Azri emphasised the importance of timely execution, stating, “This time, we will really make sure that the 13MP is implemented as planned, because it spans a long period until 2030.

“All approved projects must be implemented promptly, because any delay will cause disappointment among the people.”

He added that he would personally conduct site visits and surprise inspections.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted enhanced monitoring through the Policy Implementation Plan Monitoring System (PPD) during the 13MP tabling.

Infrastructure projects, including flood mitigation and affordable housing, will be prioritised.

A RM20 billion allocation will fund 103 flood mitigation projects, while one million affordable homes are targeted from 2026 to 2035.

Shamsul Azri also commended the 12,000 participants of the MAPPA XX 2025 Run, promoting an active lifestyle.

Public Service Director-General Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz and Communications Secretary-General Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa attended the event. - Bernama