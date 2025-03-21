PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s aviation industry is set to recover and establish a solid foundation for continued growth and expansion, in line with the total recovery in the region’s airline sector.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim noted that Asia Pacific airlines led by a large margin in terms of annual growth, achieving a 16.9 per cent year-over-year increase in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK).

“This year marked a total regional recovery in the airline industry, as all regions have outperformed their pre-pandemic levels. With Malaysia strategically located at the heart of ASEAN, we are a gateway to Asia and beyond.

“In the Visit Malaysia Year 2026, we are determined to foster a high-value, sustainable economy, one that supports innovation, attracts investment, and elevates our global standing,“ he said in his speech at the Document Exchange Ceremony for Malaysia Aviation Group’s (MAG) Narrowbody Aircraft Replacement Order here today.

MAG today announced the acquisition of 30 new aircraft directly from The Boeing Company as part of its fleet modernisation strategy.