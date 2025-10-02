Malaysia’s breakfast culture inscribed on UNESCO heritage list

MANAMA: The Malaysian Embassy in Bahrain has showcased the country’s iconic breakfast culture through a special dining experience event.

Ambassador Datuk Shazryll Zahiran said the event at The Gulf Hotel featured Malaysia’s best-loved breakfast dishes of nasi lemak, roti canai and teh tarik.

He described the occasion as particularly significant for sharing a unique Malaysian experience on Bahraini shores.

The ambassador highlighted that these three foods have been registered under UNESCO as part of Malaysia’s Breakfast Heritage.

He expressed hope that the experience would give attendees a glimpse of what they could enjoy when visiting Malaysia.

The embassy confirmed in a statement that Malaysia’s breakfast culture was officially inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

This recognition occurred during the 19th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Paraguay last December.

The statement described breakfast culture as comfort food enjoyed by Malaysia’s multiracial society and available throughout the country.

These dishes symbolise Malaysia’s rich heritage and diverse flavours according to the embassy.

The foods are considered uniquely Malaysian in taste and remain favourites nationwide across all demographics.

The event also highlighted Dondang Sayang, a traditional Malay art form previously recognised by UNESCO.

Attendees enjoyed a special dance interpretation of Dondang Sayang during the programme.

The kebaya, jointly nominated by Malaysia and several Southeast Asian countries, was also featured after its 2023 UNESCO listing.

Malaysia now boasts nine elements on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list.

These include Mak Yong, Silat, Songket, Mek Mulung, Pantun, Ong Chun/WangKang, Kebaya, Dondang Sayang and the newly added breakfast culture.

The embassy described the breakfast culture inscription as a proud milestone in safeguarding national traditions.

This recognition reaffirms Malaysia’s rich cultural diversity and culinary heritage as a unifying force.

By honouring nasi lemak, roti canai and teh tarik alongside traditional art forms, Malaysia showcases its heritage as both national pride and a global gift.

The embassy stated these traditions will continue to inspire, connect and delight future generations worldwide. – Bernama